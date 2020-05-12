As spring blooms, so do allergies and sometimes anaphylaxis, a very severe and life-threatening allergic reaction. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, 1-in-50 Americans will suffer from anaphylaxis and the number may be much higher.
What is anaphylaxis? Anaphylaxis is a severe reaction to an allergen such as a bee sting or peanuts. Signs of anaphylaxis include hives, itching, swelling of the tongue, throat and airways leading to difficulty breathing, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness and fainting. Not everyone is aware that they are allergic to something before they have an anaphylactic reaction. You can develop allergies and, thus, anaphylaxis at any time during your life.
What should you do if you or someone you are with begins having symptoms of anaphylaxis? If they have an epipen, administer it or help them to administer it. Call 911. Have them lay down with their feet up. Monitor them to ensure they are conscious and breathing. Should they stop breathing, follow directions given by the 911 dispatcher.
When the ambulance arrives, we will assess the person who is having the anaphylaxis. If it is determined that they are indeed having an anaphylactic reaction, we will help them to administer their own epipen or administer our own epinephrine. We will likely start an IV and give fluids, and we may give a breathing treatment to help open the airways. Even if the person has already taken their own epipen, it is important that they are transported to the emergency room, preferably by ambulance. Epinephrine only works for 10 to 20 minutes, and then they may have symptoms again.
As the weather warms and weekend warriors emerge, injuries and other medical emergencies are going to become more frequent. Should you or someone you are with become injured, please do not hesitate to call an ambulance. Many people are avoiding emergencies rooms at all costs due to COVID-19. Understand that hospitals are taking all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus to individuals who are not already ill. There has been an increase in the number of people who are having heart attacks and strokes and not receiving care due to being afraid to go to the emergency room. This leads to poor outcomes, decreased quality of life and sometimes death.
Please do not hesitate to call 911 should you or a loved one need medical care. Essex Rescue and neighboring agencies are working very closely with our medical directors to ensure that those who need to receive emergency care are able to do so safely. Your health and safety are our top concern.