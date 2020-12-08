The Essex Police Department (EPD) is asking the public to keep an eye out for Clinton Casavant, an 89-year-old Essex Junction man who was reported missing around 7:51 p.m. Dec. 6.
Casavant was reportedly wearing a thin, black winter coat with a cotton pullover underneath, jeans, and slip-on leather shoes when he was last seen. He left his Drury Drive residence around 5 p.m. Sunday in a black 2008 Ford Escape with a Vermont license plate, registration EXR455. Video footage shows him leaving Central Beverage shortly after in the same vehicle, heading north on Central back towards his home.
Casavant is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 170 pounds. He is described as having blue eyes and white hair. He is prescribed daily medication for blood pressure, an aneurysm, and
Emphysema, but he did not take them with him. Casavant’s family says he might be lost or in a confused state of mind.
EPD has also notified agencies in Lamoille and Caledonia counties as it’s believed Casavant may have headed to those areas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police immediately at (802) 878-8331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.