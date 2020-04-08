As a cautionary measure, the Aunt Dot’s Place food shelf in Essex was not open to the public on Saturday. However, it was back to normal operation on Tuesday.
When board members found out that an active volunteer was potentially sick and getting tested for COVID-19 between Thursday night and Friday morning, they decided to not give out any food on Saturday. President Andrea Francalangia said on Saturday that they were expecting to hear the results by Monday at the latest, but the Aunt Dot’s Facebook page was happy to announce later in the day that the test came back negative.
“We will be back to doing what we love and helping our neighbors. We’re so grateful,” it read.
While they were waiting, Francalangia said volunteers were going to go in and do an extra cleaning--on top of the intensive sanitation protocol implemented when COVID-19 cases started coming into the state.
An additional measure that has been taken involves people not entering the building at 51 Center Road--but instead having volunteers bring food out to their cars to limit interaction. Francalangia thinks that the food shelf is seeing more faces, even though some of them might be different.
“I think we're seeing a little bit higher numbers,” she said. “Where people right now are maybe not working, or not receiving extra food being at school, or--there are school meals which are really helpful--but some families can't get them. So I think we might be seeing some less clients because they're nervous about the spread, but then some new clients, also.”