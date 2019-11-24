Aunt Dot’s Place in Essex is enjoying a new location, although moving trucks weren’t needed to transfer the organization and all of its supplies.
The local food shelf recently moved its operation to the adjoining space from its previous spot--still being located in the back of the red building at 51 Center Street in Essex Junction. The volunteer staff and board are inviting the community to visit and check out the new area on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 4-6 p.m. The food shelf will not be open for client shopping that afternoon.
Aunt Dot’s doubled the size of its work space--going from about 1,200 to approximately 2,400 square feet. The previous site was a single room which needed dividers and had just three shelving units to store its goods.
The new location includes a sizable area through which clients can shop twice per month, as well as a small office, a lengthy storage room, a staff room, and a waiting room. Aunt Dot’s was able to install another six storage shelves which provide more flexibility and help lessen the clutter.
The organization officially moved on Sept. 13. Frank White, a committee chair and shift leader, quipped that, “Except for cleaning, everything’s better.”
After the previous tenant moved out, the treasurer for Aunt Dot’s negotiated with Pomerleau Real Estate and agreed upon a new lease which came with just a slightly-increased rent cost.
During the open house, members from the public will be welcome to explore the new spot, hear more about what Aunt Dot’s is doing for the area, and learn how they can help out.
Aunt Dot’s place opened in Aug. 2017 as a food resource for the communities of Essex, Essex Junction, Jericho, Underhill, and Westford. There are currently over 60 active volunteers who help out during the three days per week that the organization is open (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday).