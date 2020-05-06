The Essex Westford School District (EWSD) has announced the hiring of Ashley Gray for the primary principal position at Essex Elementary School (EES).
Gray takes the role previously held by current principal Peter Farrell. Her tenure begins this coming school year.
“As superintendent, I am very excited to have Ashley Gray join our leadership team,” said EWSD Superintendent Beth Cobb. “Ashley is known to be a thoughtful leader and one who cares deeply about her students. Her experiences and energy will be a welcomed asset to EES. I am looking forward to helping to foster the co-principal model and to contribute to the seamless transition for students from EES to FMS.”
A three-principal model was announced by EWSD in December and will see Farrell share his time between EES and Founders Memorial School--that role seeing him focus on social emotional learning. Wendy Cobb will continue to be the primary principal at Founders, but she will also spend time providing support for special education services at both schools.
Gray was the principal at Peacham Elementary School (PreK-6) for the last four years. In 2015, she was selected to take part in the Vermont School Leadership Project--an intensive school leadership program from the Snelling Center for Government.
“I am looking forward to working with the Essex Elementary School community,” said Gray. “I was excited and inspired during the hiring process to learn more about the Essex Westford School District’s commitment to equity as it is well-aligned with my core values. I am eager to meet the EES students and their families soon.”
Gray also has classroom experience as she taught Spanish at the Barnet School and East Montpelier Elementary School, simultaneously, for four years. While at East Montpelier, she developed the elementary Spanish curriculum for the district, oversaw the student leadership program, and integrated technology and media into the fifth and sixth grade Spanish curriculums.
After earning her undergraduate degrees in Spanish, education, and human services at Clark University, Gray also obtained her master’s degree from the same institution.
While EWSD is unable to hold an in-person meet-and-greet under the current social circumstances, students, parents, and community members can submit questions for an upcoming video interview that will be shared publicly. Questions need to be sent to bdickie@ewsd.org by May 11.