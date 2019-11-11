RESIDENCE: Richmond/Jonesville, Vermont
MEDIUM(S): Oil on Archival Gessobord
BIO: After graduating with a B.A. in art (Renaissance Portraiture) and having been accepted to Hammersmith College of Art in London, I was strongly encouraged to treat art as an avocation and get a “real job.” After three graduate degrees, several fellowships, and serving in four medical schools as an administrator (department chair and associate dean) and medical informatics researcher, I retired in 2011 to pursue my first love and second career. I am now a Vermont Luminist painter, as well as a miniaturist using the same techniques and adhering to the rigorous standards of the Association of Miniature Artists.
How did you start making art?
I knew I was going to be an artist when, at the age of two, I used my crayons (later incinerated) to create a picture on our apartment wall. Not deterred, I won a number of art awards throughout K-12, including an honorable mention in a national art show at the age of 14. After retirement and not having touched a paint brush in forty years, I took classes from Vermont landscapist Andrew Orr, several contemporary Hudson River School masters (including Erik Koeppel and Ken Salas), and one of the New Luminists (William Davis) to learn how to paint landscapes.
Where do you find inspiration?
Inspiration comes from not just studying the environment but also putting oneself into it, feeling the beauty of each element.
What is your artistic process?
Using the techniques of the 19th Century Hudson River School painters, I do a detailed sketch on site (either a painted sketch – plein air – or a meticulous graphite drawing) to understand the location. Back in my studio, I compose the painting and paint a grisaille (monochromatic) first layer. Using a very limited palette (3 browns, 1 red, 2 blues, 2 yellows, and 1 white), I begin to add color through transparent tonal and focal glazing. I make the medium myself to achieve the desired results. The process is lengthy as each layer must dry before the next one is added, but it gives a limitless perspective and a transcendental essence to each painting.
Who's your favorite artist?
Claude Lorraine, the French artist who laid the foundation for many of the great landscape painters of the 19th Century.
How has your work evolved over time?
The biggest change was switching from portraits done during my early art career to the landscapes I paint today. I am a major proponent of continued learning and every time I take a class, I incorporate things I have learned into my paintings, so you could say my work is continually evolving. Please visit my website for more information: www.juliejmcgowan.com
What advice would you give to aspiring artists?
To paraphrase Asher B. Durand, one of the early Hudson River School painters and the author of letters to young artists appearing in the Crayon, “Let nature be your primary teacher.” Before one begins to paint, you must actually see and understand your subject in its environment. This goes far beyond a brief glance; you must feel the essence of the subject, whether it is a landscape, portrait, or still life.
What is the last book you read?
Knights of the Brush by James E. Cooper
What is the last gift you gave?
The gift of experience through scuba diving.