Artist: Deborah A. Shonberg
Residence: Essex Junction, Vermont
Media: Watercolor and photography
Bio: Throughout her life, she has loved color. Her earliest recollection was the beautiful shades of color in nature. When at play, she was always observing the world around her. Loving to garden, her mom took her to various homes to exchange plants with her friends. She grew fascinated by the vivid colors and huge variety of flowers she saw in our world.
Deborah took art classes in high school but concentrated on the sciences and graduated from the University of Missouri School of Nursing. She met her husband here in Vermont as a traveling nurse and has 6 wonderful children and stepchildren along with 10 grandchildren. As her children grew older, she wanted an outlet for her creativity and started taking acrylic classes at Davis Studio. Within a few years, she discovered watercolor and since has participated in numerous classes with Kathleen Berry Bergeron and Lynn Cummings for over 10 years. She is inspired by the exceptionally creative instructors and loves the unpredictability of the paint as it is applied. Photographing nature is another pursuit of hers with photos mostly being used as inspiration for her next painting project.
Deborah is a member of the Essex Art League. Several of her works are included in the book “Inspired By Emily,” and she has exhibited arts and crafts at the Champlain Valley Fair, Phoenix Book Store, The Old Mill in Jericho, The Paper Peddler, CVS Pharmacy, Unsworth Law Offices, Village Green Florist, and others.
Art brings her great joy, and it is a privilege to share her work with others.