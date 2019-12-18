Artist: David A. Russell
Residence: Burlington, Vermont
Media: Acrylic and Digital
Bio: Russell is a self-taught artist.
He is on a journey of exploration using acrylic as well as the iPad to create his art.
His solo exhibits, which have included abstracts and portraits, have been displayed at the Penny Cluse Cafe, the Daily Planet, and the Northgate Community Hall, and other venues.
He has participated annually in the South End Art Hop since 2007. As a member of the Northern Vermont Artists Association, The Essex Art League, and SEABA he has exhibited works at the S.P.A.C.E Gallery, Red Mill Gallery and Union Station, Phoenix Book store and Gallery, and other venues around the area.
Since 2013, he has participated in an annual traveling digital art show that travels monthly to nine European cities.
How did you start making art? I was a photographer most of my life but health issues prevented me from getting around, so I taught myself how to paint and draw.
Where do you find inspiration? Mostly through observing people just simply living life.
What is your artistic process? I use acrylic paint for abstract art, and I use the iPad for everything else.
Who’s your favorite artist? By far, Vincent Van Gogh
How has your work evolved over time? I started drawing digitally in 2010, then switched to graphite and ink, then back to digital using the Ipad. I started using acrylic paint 4 years ago.
What advice would you give to aspiring artists? Do art because you love it, and create what you like, not someone else’s expectations.
What is one song you know all the words to? Blowing in the Wind by Bod Dylan
What is your favorite ice cream flavor? Strawberry!
Artist profiles are presented with the assistance of the Essex Art League.