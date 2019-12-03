One of the largest and most extensive art galleries in the area held a grand opening on Saturday with the celebration seeing a tremendous turnout.
The ArtHound Gallery, which resides in the Essex Shoppes & Cinema plaza and has been open since early October, welcomed an estimated 300-400 people to the party during Small Business Saturday. The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and live music for its attendees.
Co-owners John and Jennifer Churchman, who had run a photography gallery in Stowe from 2007-08, wanted to establish something unique to the area with varying types of art being showcased. Shoppers can view photography, paintings, pottery, woodworking, and fabric art in addition to being able to purchase local goods such as honey, jewelry, and books.
“The idea was that there wasn’t that here,” John said about his and Jennifer’s inspiration for opening a gallery which covers an array of media. “I’ve been working in Vermont, in the arts and as an artist, for over 30 years, and there are really not a lot of spaces to show art in Vermont. There have been several galleries that have closed lately, so a lot of these artists have less spaces to show. So the idea was to get a place where we could feature local Vermont artists, and you can experience the breadth of the artistic community here--which is phenomenal. Since there really isn’t anything in Essex, we really want to be open to any and all creative possibilities.”
ArtHound displays works from over 150 artists--many of them being local to the northwest Vermont region. Numerous tags found throughout the gallery have Essex and Essex Junction listed along with names like Hunter Eddy, Julie Albright, and Peter Riley. Through December, in conjunction with the Essex Art League, ArtHound is showcasing a display titled “Winter Reflection,” and John said he would also like to have local high school students’ works shown in the gallery in the future.
“We really wanted to be part of the whole development of the Essex Experience,” said John, “and this is also our home. We live in Essex and really had no interest in going down to Burlington. We wanted to be out here where a lot of people would like to be able to shop; they don’t necessarily want to go down to Burlington, and I think it’s really important that we invest in our community. So we wanted to come in here and make a really viable and exciting shopping experience for people where they could come in and see all these great artists.”
ArtHound is a 60/40 consignment gallery with 60 percent of all sales going to the artists--something the Churchmans are proud about as many galleries in the area operate under a 50/50 model.
“We really thought it was important to try to give the artists a better return,” John noted. “So we really want to try to make a difference in what we can pay back to artists.”
While ArtHound has already seen a great deal of success through its first two months of being open, its owners would like to expand its offerings and be an art icon in the area.
John said, “We’d like to be the major art hub in northern Vermont where if you’re looking for an artist, you would find them here. We’ve been told this is the largest gallery in Vermont, so we also have the ability to expand with this sort of setup. And one of the other draws we have is free parking. You don’t have to put money in the meter to go somewhere… it’s easy in and an easy out. Those things make a difference for people.”
The gallery consists of high ceilings and open rooms with the square footage sitting around 7,400. The extensive spacing allows ArtHound to offer additional services including framing and printmaking, and the Churchmans are planning on having artists come in to provide classes for the public.
Visitors have enjoyed checking out the gallery so far with some already returning for additional viewings. Anne Lavigne and Jean Siegchrist, a pair of sisters from Jericho, had nothing but good things to say about ArtHound while exploring its many displays on Tuesday morning.
“It’s fantastic--the whole spectrum from yarn to paintings to metal to woodworking to earrings, and the price ranges,” said Lavigne, who was there for the second time since the October opening. “It’s like nothing in this area, and it saves us from going to Burlington… which I’m all for. And it’s so warm--the wood floors, all of the tables, the lighting… it’s just a very pleasant place to just hang out and take your time.”
“There’s really something for everybody,” commented Siegchrist upon her first visit to the gallery, “and the artists are just doing amazing work.”