A Milton man has been charged for a string of recent burglaries which occurred on Autumn Pond Way in Essex.
Brent Dashnow, 30, was arrested by the Essex Police Department (EPD) following an investigation into the alleged thefts.
According to EPD, it received numerous reports of stolen property from locked storage units on Autumn Pond Way during the week of Dec. 8. Officers obtained information about a suspect and his vehicle which had been spotted in the area during the time of the reported thefts.
On Dec. 10, EPD located the unoccupied vehicle on the same roadway and observed items inside which matched descriptions of the allegedly-stolen property. The vehicle was seized and secured at the police station in order for the department to acquire a search warrant.
Officers were later able to make contact with Dashnow, the registered owner of the vehicle, and confirmed that items inside of it were those which had been declared stolen. Dashnow was processed for Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Possession of Stolen Property prior to being released with a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court Criminal Division.