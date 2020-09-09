Yahtzee

Yahtzee is the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week.

Meet Yahtzee, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week!

He's just about the goofiest, most happy-go-lucky guy you'll ever meet! Yahtzee is always ready for a new adventure, whether it's a walk around the neighborhood, a game of frisbee in the park, or hiking a mountain. He's a fun-loving pup with a whole lot of enthusiasm for life and he would love to join an active family for all kinds of fun. A little obedience training will go a long way in helping Yahtzee become his very best self - especially if there are cheese rewards involved! If a smiley, bouncy pup is what you're looking for, schedule a meeting with Yahtzee at hsccvt.org/Dogs!

Sex: Neutered male

Breed: American Shelter Dog

Age: ~ 3 years old

Reason Here: He was not a good fit for his previous home.

Arrival Date: 9/2/2020

Size/Weight: 54 lbs.

Yahtzee and....

Dogs: He has some experience living with another dog, and has done well with other dogs here at HSCC.

Cats: He has no known experience living with cats.

Children: He has no known experience living with children.

Recommended for you