Essex residents looking to fill the open seat on the town’s selectboard can submit applications now until the June 1 deadline.
Following the late-April resignation of board member Annie Cooper, the selectboard is seeking someone to serve for the remainder of the second of the seat’s three-year term. The position will last until the 2021 Town Meeting--at which point the voters of Essex will elect a candidate to serve for the final year of the term.
After interviews -- tentatively scheduled for June 9 -- the selectboard can select and appoint one of the applicants by itself. However, if the four board members cannot come to a consensus, they can move to have a special election and allow the town’s voters to decide.
The selectboard usually meets on Monday and Tuesday evenings--usually three times per month with one or two of those meetings including a joint meeting with the Essex Junction Board of Trustees.
Prospective members are asked to submit a letter of interest with contact information to the town manager’s office at manager@essex.org or 81 Main St., Essex Jct., VT 05452. For more information, residents can contact Deputy Manager Greg Duggan at (802) 878-1341 or gduggan@essex.org.