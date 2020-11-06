ESSEX -- Annie Davis and Cass Hoffman are the second two of Essex Rotary’s 10 Service Above Self Essential Worker Superstars to be selected and recognized.
Davis lives and works in Essex, and she’s a special educator for students with high special needs in grades 1-5. She has worked tirelessly with her students all week long in the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic, continuously modifying her teaching and coping strategy for each student to meet their special needs. The love and care Davis shows for each student is constant, and there is no challenge where she will not try to help her students succeed and be safe.
Hoffman lives in Essex and is an essential worker with Washington County Mental Health Services as an emergency mental health clinician and screener. She provides 24/7 mobile crisis support with intervention and assessments to all of Washington County and parts of Orange County. This critical support has never paused for a second since this pandemic started. The work Hoffman does isn’t a job to her; it is who she is -- everyday -- day-in and day-out, even during the pandemic.
“Thanks to both of these Essential Worker Heroes for making our community a great place to live and work!” said a statement from Essex Rotary.
Two Essential Worker Superstars will be selected each week from a pool of nominees, winners representing the medical field, education, food industry, service, and public safety. Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 13.
Each honoree will have their name displayed on a banner hung in front of the village offices at the Five Corners Intersection in addition to receiving $100 worth of gift cards to local businesses.
To submit a nominee, fill out the Rotary Nomination Form and send it to essexrotary.serviceaboveself@gmail.com.
Nominees must be an “essential worker” and either reside or work in Essex, Jericho, Westford, or Underhill. They should exemplify Rotary International’s motto of “Service above self” and must demonstrate exemplary humanitarian service, in any form at any level, with an emphasis on personal service and helping citizens in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.