“It’s the saddest St. Patrick’s Day, ever.”
That could be heard clearly across the bar--on March 17--in a restaurant which has a clover and Gaelic-style text in its logo. In that setting--on that day--it is usually challenging just to hear the person standing right next to you.
Speaking the words was Melissa Gaudio, a bartender who’s worked at McGillicuddy’s Five Corners for the last six years. She says she was able to serve a few loyal customers who had stopped by for a drink or food prior to the 2 p.m. cutoff mandated by the state. After that, however, the staff tossed playing cards around the bartop while waiting to take orders over the phone.
Walking into McGillicuddy’s, on what is normally one of the busiest days of the year for the bar and restaurant, one would ordinarily expect to hear cheerful conversation and boisterous laughter drowning out any music being played.
Instead, going in on Tuesday was eerie and ominous with just a few chuckles to be heard and coming from employees who might have been putting on a face to convince themselves that it wasn’t as bad as it seemed--while Irish music, ladened with bagpipes, roamed throughout the building.
Gaudio’s wallet, however, would surely show--by the end of the night--that the situation was as bad as advertised as she and her coworkers missed out on the healthy amount of tips which are guaranteed on such a holiday.
“It’s kind of disappointing, but it's also very understandable because we have something going on,” said Corey Dillon, Gaudio’s colleague who’s been at McGillicuddy’s for less than a year--and still hasn’t truly experienced working a St. Patrick’s Day. “It's unfortunate, because we have five locations and a lot of employees in this organization that are relying on paychecks to pay their bills. But, like all bad things, it will pass.”
The NCAA’s annual March Madness basketball tournament, which traditionally starts during the third week of the month, is another popular time for McGillicuddy’s--the restaurant’s 24 televisions being able to fully showcase the four-separate stations that simultaneously broadcast games during the first two weekends. With the NCAA cancelling that event, however, along with all of its other winter and spring championships, the bar and restaurant will experience another big loss during the month.
“That was cancelled before we were ordered to shut down,” Gaudio noted, “so we kind of knew that that hit was coming. But closing for three weeks has been…”
She’s also concerned about how suspension of in-house service will affect her regular customers and the expected social environment McGillicuddy’s has created for them, but she appreciated those who were able to stop by before the 2 p.m. deadline--knowing they might not be able to return to a comfortable setting for a short while after that.
“That was really nice, as somebody that works here--knowing that they care, not only about us and the business, but about that community that they've created. And I worry about that, too,” she commented.
McGuilicuddy’s, along with most other restaurants throughout the state, are still offering take-out meals as of Tuesday. While patrons can grab their orders inside, they are not allowed to consume any food or beverages in the building.