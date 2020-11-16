Meet Amos, The Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week!
Amos doesn't care about being famous - having a loving family to spend his Golden Years with is all he's looking for. Amos has been sweet but a bit shy while in our care and will appreciate a little extra time and space when settling into his new home. Once he knows you're a friend, he just might enjoy cuddling up next to you while you read a book or watch some TV. At 14 years old, Amos is over the party lifestyle! If you're looking for an all-around nice boy to keep you company, schedule a visit with Amos today at hsccvt.org/cats.
Sex: Neutered Male
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: ~14 years old
Reason Here: His owner could no longer care for him.
Arrival Date: 10/16/2020
Amos and...
Cats: He has lived with a cat.
Dogs: He has lived with a dog.
