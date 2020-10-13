Village of Essex Junction Board of Trustees
When: Thursday, Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Online (Live-streamed on Town Meeting TV)
Join the meeting online through Microsoft Teams Meeting; depending on your browser, you may need to download prompted software or call in for audio.
Simply tune in to watch through YouTube (no participation possible): youtube.com/playlist?list=PLljLFn4BZd2NDBcfrHVdIR7eUeko7haxg.
For calling in, dial (802) 377-3784 and use the conference ID: 587 125 18#
Notes for participating:
- For the minutes, you are asked to provide your full name when prompted.
- Use the “chat” function of Microsoft Teams only to request to speak; do not use it for comments.
- Use the “raise your hand” function of Microsoft Teams to request to speak.
- When not speaking, mute the microphone on your device.
Agenda items of interest:
- Public hearing to consider the Plan for Merger of the Town of Essex and Village of Essex Junction, Vt. dated Sept. 28, 2020 and the proposed charter for the merged communities
- Discussion with Essex Police chief about traffic enforcement, police staffing, and other police department priorities
- Consideration of and possible action to modify wastewater facility capital fund to add replacement blower core
- Consideration of and possible action to enter professional services agreement and apply for grants for Densmore Drive and Brickyard culverts
- Discussion about Out and About event
- Discussion of public outreach for merger plan and vote
Find the full agenda and meeting packet at https://www.essexjunction.org/fileadmin/files/Board_of_Trustees/2020_Packets/01_20201013_VB_Packet.pdf.
