ADL students hold Black Lives Matter flag-raising ceremony

On Jan. 21, three Albert D. Lawton (ADL) eighth graders presented a proposal to the Essex Westford School District School Board to raise the Black Lives Matter flag at ADL during the months of February and March. Their proposal was approved, and student leaders organized a flag-raising ceremony for Feb. 3.
Students from ADL's A World of Difference group designed and facilitated school-wide student dialogue last week to provide students with an opportunity to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement, the symbolism of the flag, and ways everyone can support inclusivity in their community. The school and district is incredibly proud of the student leadership in this work and the students' efforts to raise awareness and promote a safe and welcoming environment for all members of ADL.