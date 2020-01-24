ADL sixth graders create town of quinzhees

Local students used engineering and math to have fun in the snow, learn some science, and--at least for the near future--change the landscape of their school’s property.
Sixth graders at Albert D. Lawton (ADL) Intermediate School worked together on Jan. 24 to build a network of quinzhees that wrapped around the building.
Quinzhees are similar to igloos in that they’re both rounded survival shelters made with snow. However, igloos use blocks of snow being stacked upon one another while quinzhees are a large mound of snow that is then hollowed out.
An important component of quinzhees is the use of eight to 10 sticks, about 12 inches long, that are poked through the exterior of the mound; when the students reached the sticks while scooping out the inside, they knew to stop digging. This ensures that the walls of the dome are consistent in thickness and that they don’t become thin enough to the point that they will collapse.
ADL teacher Peter Gustafson started the tradition at the school 40 years ago and estimates that he’s seen about 900 units built throughout that time. This year, 120 sixth graders teamed up to create 23 quinzhees around the schoolyard.
The students were split into groups of five or six and started by measuring out a circle of 15 feet. They then used shovels and sleds to pile up the snow for about an hour to an hour and half--making it as even as possible and five to six feet high. After putting the sticks into the outside, they took turns scooping out the inside until they reached the bottom of the branches. Final touches were made--some decorating their quinzhee with a handmade team flag, cones, or other items that helped set them apart.
“It's another great day to just be outside and have fun,” said Ryan Dudley, a math and science teacher at ADL. “We do a lot of work, and we work hard. But some days, they have to just have fun--and have fun with us.”
But it’s not all just fun and games for the students as they needed to experience team work, learn about structural integrity, and incorporate math to build a big enough quinzhee that could house a few students and remain standing for some time--weather permitting.
“They have some fun,” Dudley said, “but the cool part is: we talk about the science. We talked about the structure changes of the crystals and how [the quinzhee] gets insulated. It's kind of wild as they really get digging in--they see how much quieter it is in there because of all the sound insulation, and also how it gets warm inside.”