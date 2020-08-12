Getting closer to an event designed to support downtown vendors, additional details have been announced by the Village of Essex Junction Community Development Department.
Open and Outside is set to celebrate businesses in the Central District reopening after needing to close in the spring, per Governor Scott’s orders, this upcoming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 3-9 p.m.
Village residents are able to apply for $10 vouchers that can be used at participating locations, except for the purchase of alcohol, tobacco, and vaping products, and can now get up to two instead of the previously-approved one per household while the original supply of 1,000 last.
To help kick things off Friday night, live music will be provided by the Franky James Project from 6-8 p.m. The duo will be playing popular tunes from the 70s to now in front of the Firebird Cafe.
Vouchers can be applied for by visiting essexvt.org/openandoutside or by simply bringing proof of village residency to the outside area of the village offices, at 2 Lincoln Street, from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 or 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Aug. 14.
Participating vendors include:
- Rocky’s NY Pizza
- Practical Magick
- McGillicuddys Five Corners
- Nest Bakery
- Yankee Pride Quilts
- Firebird Cafe
- MARK BBQ
- Heart n Soul
- Dark Room Gallery
- Maplehurst Florist
- Railroad & Main
- Karen’s Kloset
- Salon Arcadia
- El Gato Cantina
- Essex Barber Shop
- Nomad Coffee
- Architectural Salvage Warehouse
- Five Corners Antiques
- Hornets’ Nest