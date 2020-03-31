A thirteenth Vermonter has died from COVID-19. Health Department spokesperson Bennett Truman confirmed this afternoon that the person was a resident of Pinecrest at Essex, a housing complex catering to those over 55.
This is the third death connected to the complex. The partner of an employee and a resident have also died.
Truman said that "full bore" efforts continue, including tracing the contacts of those known to have the illness or have been exposed to someone who does.
On Monday, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said 10 people who had had significant contact with those who had been diagnosed were being instructed to self-quarantine and were in regular contact with the Dept. of Health.
Levine also said wide-scale testing was not indicated. A statement supported by Gov. Phil Scott who explained that in people who do not yet have symptoms of COVID-19 testing may produce a false negative. The person may then believe they don't have the illness, when they do.
Levine encouraged everyone at the facility to follow the governor's "stay home, stay safe" order and to avoid the common areas of the building as much as possible.
According to Levine, a staffperson who did not know they had the virus had gone to work at the facility.
One of the challenges in containing the coronavirus which causes COVID-19 is that people may have no symptoms for several days following exposure, during which they can spread the disease. Some people who are exposed will never show symptoms at all but can nevertheless spread the virus.
To reduce its spread Vermonters have been instructed to stay home, with schools closed and non-essential businesses only allowed to conduct business that can be done remotely.