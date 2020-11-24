Meet Topaz, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week!
With his unique markings, big eyes, and very pet-able floof, Topaz is one gem of a cat. This Super Senior is way past the party stage and is looking for a quiet retirement home where he can relax & snuggle with his people. We don't know much about Topaz's past, but his future looks bright with a loving family by his side. If you're looking for a senior cat with a lot of love left to give, schedule a visit with Topaz today at hsccvt.org.
Sex: Neutered Male
Breed: Domestic Longhair
Age: ~12 years old
Reason Here: He was found as a stray.
Arrival Date: 10/9/20
Topaz and...
Cats: He has no known history living with cats.
Dogs: He has no known history living with dogs.
