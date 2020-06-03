Perhaps it is the relatively-short commitment that will be just shy of nine-months long, or perhaps it’s because they didn’t need to collect signatures and campaign prior to an election, but the Town of Essex Selectboard saw a healthy number of applications submitted for its open seat.
Town staff is reporting that 10 people applied before the Monday deadline: Rupesh Asher, Dennis Bergeron, Kendal Chamberlin, Derek Cote, Tracey Delphia, Jane Donahue Davis, Dawn Hill-Fleury, Alan Nye, Bart Sherman, and Margaret Smith.
The vacancy, which opened up April 23 upon the resignation of Annie Cooper, is expected to be filled by one of the 10 applicants in the third week of June. The selected Essex resident will only serve for the remainder of the second of Cooper’s three-year term, and the final year will be open for candidates to seek election to next March.
“I am so glad to see such a strong response to the call for applicants to fill our open seat,” said Elaine Haney, chair of the selectboard. “The applicants have a wide variety of experience but one thing in common: a love for their community and a desire to serve. I am looking forward to speaking to all of them about the opportunity.”
The candidates will all be interviewed during a public meeting -- the date of which is still yet to be finalized -- but members of the public will only be permitted to observe and will not be able to ask questions or offer up comments about the potential selectboard members.
Haney says she expects the current four-person selectboard to meet in an executive session following the interviews to discuss the pool and make a decision right away. If the four cannot come to an agreement on who to choose for appointment, the town can move to hold a special election and have the public decide.
“I am thrilled that so many people want to serve their community, especially in these troubled times,” said Evan Teich, unified manager for the town and Village of Essex Junction.
The strong turnout of applications comes after just two people -- current selectboard members Vince Franco and Andy Watts -- ran unopposed for the two open seats in the recent election.