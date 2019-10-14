Hundreds of volunteers are expected to roll up their sleeves at Albert D. Lawton this weekend and hand pack meals 100,000 meals for food insecure children around the world.
The two-day event is a partnership between Feed My Starving Children, a hunger relief organization, and With Love From Vermont, a nonprofit organized by individuals from churches around Northern Vermont to raises money toward the the former’s annual Mobile Pack events.
Fred Kenney, president of With Love From Vermont, said his organization has hosted the event at ADL for the last six years.
“For anybody involved,” he said, “it’s just very satisfying to know that you’re able to have an impact with some kids around the world that really need our help.”
FSMC has worked to combat food insecurity around the world for 25 years. The organization distributes nutritionally-complete meals of vitamin-and-mineral fortified rice meal known as MannaPacks, which were created by a team of food scientists from General Mills, Pillsbury and Cargill in the early 90s.
The first mobile pack event was held in 2004, and now the events are common throughout the country, typically hosted by churches, businesses, community groups and schools. Volunteers work in two-hour shifts packing the meals, which only need to be mixed with water before consumption, according to the organization.
Volunteers work in two-hour shifts packing the meals, which only need to be mixed with water before consumption, according to the organization.
Local organizations are responsible for raising the funds to buy the food, securing a place to host the mobile pack and rounding up the volunteers to do the work. FMSC then sends in a truck with the equipment — huge bags of rice, soy, dried veggies and vitamins — along with a few staffers to help out during the event. Once the packs are finished, they’re loaded onto pallets and back onto trucks to be shipped off to FSMC’s partners around the world — typically non-governmental organizations.
FMSC says nearly 1.2 million volunteers helped pack more than 333 million meals in 2017 alone, with more than 90 percent of its donations going directly to feed children.
Because the meals cost around 25 cents a piece, so the more meals an organization wants to pack, the more money it needs to raise. With Love From Vermont once packed three times the total it plans to do this weekend. But Kenney said the organization found it hard to consistently raise that much money, so it’s sticking with the minimum allotted by FMSC.
With Love From Vermont also asks volunteers to bring non-perishable items to be donated to local food shelves.
“So that we’re helping people here locally as well as kids all over the world,” Kenney said.
He added that With Love From Vermont is still looking for volunteers to help out at the event.