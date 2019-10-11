Working toward a Greater Essex: What’s Missing?
I’m responding to “It’s time for you to do the talking” (Oct. 3) in which George Tyler writes, “now it’s time for us to zip it up and listen to you, the people we represent.”
Mr. Tyler asks, “Most important, should we move ahead with our plan to hold a public vote about merger in the November 2020 elections?”
This question is moot at best.
Just two and a half months ago, I first became aware of the push toward merger. I went to a meeting where the focus group questions were being finalized. I suggested including the alternative I support, Separate and Share. The response was that many alternatives were considered, and it was narrowed down to two flavors of Merger, or Status Quo.
I quickly learned that the governing bodies may be listening, but they are not hearing.
I question Mr. Tyler sincerity when he asks, “Should we move ahead with our plan to hold a vote on merger?”
At the last Joint Selectboard/Trustee meeting I saw a half-hour spent discussing who should serve on a future charter-writing Committee. This meeting included 10 elected officials (8 from the Village) and at least three staff (2 from the Village). That totals six-plus person-hours spent assuming a new Charter will be needed.
If the question of whether to merge were truly on the table, why would so much effort be expended on the assumption that the answer from the public in the second survey will be yes to merger even before the results are in.
This second survey seems to be cover for an obvious subterfuge. It’s Not a resolution put to voters and not a true random sample of the population where statistical probabilities can be assessed. Instead, Mr. Tyler implies their next moves will be based on the results of an anonymous survey that can be taken by anyone, from anywhere, any number of times.
Then there’s the content of the survey. There are three questions that allow a respondent to express non merger preferences. Two have an “other” option write-in, and these are at the end. Before these questions, respondents are forced to answer many questions that presume merger will happen. Although this may be an unintentional arrangement, it effectively sets the inevitability of merger in one’s mind before getting to the crucial question.
Another justification for moving forward on merger, a slide from the July KSV survey report is often quoted and was once again referred to by Patrick Murray at the 9/24 Joint Board meeting: “7 out of 10 favor merger”. If only he had looked back two slides in the same report. He would learn that “6 out of 10” respondents were not “very familiar” with past merger efforts.
So more than 60% of those who said they favored merger, and on whose response all this effort is supposedly based, were not well- informed as to what merger might mean. In addition, the vast majority of residents did not complete the first survey.
This second survey goes farther to introduce issues like taxation, representation, identity and development. I wouldn’t be surprised, with a better-informed response base, if that 7 out of 10 figure of support reduces to something like 4.2 out of 10 once the 7 are better informed that their taxes will increase without a corresponding vote , or that direct control over the Village budget will end, or that new facilities may be needed to provide equal access to services town-wide.
Ken Signorello