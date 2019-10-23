George Tyler (October 17th “How is this merger effort different”) says that after the Board and Trustees “approve a merger plan and charter change proposal for November 2020, we’ll be able to answer most voters’ questions about how it will work and show how consolidation efforts over the last ten yeas have already saved money and maintained good services.”
Two things about this statement. Shouldn’t the plan include answers to voters’ likely questions, before the boards approve anything? What he says is like approving what’s behind door number one.
Once again Mr. Tyler touts the savings that have been accomplished to date by partnering rather than merging. How does saying this develop trust when he also said at a Joint Governance Subcommittee Meeting on 8/2/2019:
“People have a sense that, well you merge, and so there were two governments and you put them together, so that will mean efficiency, so that will mean some savings. We’re not saying that. That’s not necessarily how it’s all gonna work.”
Trust requires being forthright, telling the whole story, recognizing mistakes, accepting others ideas, recognizing truths.
I suggest that trust or lack thereof is one thing that has not changed.
Ken Signorello