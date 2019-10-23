I’m responding to George Tyler’s piece “How is this merger effort different?” (Oct. 17).
In many ways, it’s not!
It resembles merger efforts that failed in the past:
- Large tax shift from one part of town to another.
- Lack of transparency about all that we’d share, or shutter, or expand after the merger knot is tied.
- Little attempt to resolve the identity, access, transparency, and representation issues that have dogged us since 1958.
Yes, we are well on our way to another inherently-flawed merger plan.
What else is Not Different?
Trust Issues. Mr. Tyler asserts that “mistrust” has vanished of late. Frankly, I regularly see trust undermined or breached:
1) In 2005 five TOV and five Village residents met to define a merger proposal.
In 2019 two TOV and eight Village residents are making merger plans.
2) Mr. Tyler praises the joint purchase of a Village Fire Truck for “build[ing] that base of trust”. In reality, the funding agreement signed by elected officials was, shall we say, enhanced by Village residents voting at consecutive annual meetings to have the Town pay extra toward that purchase.
Being put on the hook (and ladder!) for $100,000 more in Town funds than the boards negotiated, TOV taxpayers felt tricked, not trusting.
3) Thoughtful Growth in Action (TGIA), was a $21,000 initiative involving 24 community volunteers, who attended multiple meetings to determine how best to consolidate Town and Village planning functions.
After all that good-faith effort, Village Trustees halted the final proposal’s implementation; they did not trust their Selectboard peers’ promise to allow them to have input in appointing the joint Planning Commissioners.
In the past year alone, I watched Village Trustees agree to share a website, then renege; agree to drop EJRP registration penalties for the TOV, then change their mind; ask to share rolling stock expenses, then back off.
Each of these course-corrections was driven by access or identity issues which merger won’t address and will exacerbate.
Each time a board commits to one direction and later reverses course, taxpayer dollars and staff time is wasted. And trust is further eroded.
Lack of trust is a legacy of tribal identity in Essex. Mr. Tyler’s wishing won’t make it wane. I’d suggest studying Amy Chua’s Political Tribes to understand how addressing our inequities will help transcend our divisions.
What IS Different?
Communication. In 2005, the Town mailed a fact sheet to households — not a sell-sheet. Mr. Tyler, as editor of the Essex Reporter, regularly promoted merger in print — not the Selectboard and Trustees.
In 2019, Mr. Tyler is still selling merger via the paper, but this time as one of several elected officials who author weekly, framed, unpaid ads.
The Town sacrificed facts in favor of a colorful infographic, so one-sided and incomplete that Selectman Andy Watts stated publicly, it “should be thrown in the trash”. Yet it’s abundantly available wherever local government services are delivered.
This year’s effort is sending $50,000 to consultants and marketers, as if its supporters don’t have enough social media at their fingertips to sell merger to an unsuspecting public.
I am a fan of plans that sell themselves.
Speaking of which, have you explored the 2019 alternative to merger? While the grassroots in 2006 suggested an alternative — combining departments one-at-a-time – which became the de facto standard after merger failed, today’s activists have a hybrid plan that is so creative it just might click.
Separate-and-Share builds on what works and recognizes what doesn’t. The powers-that-be have ignored it, mislabeled it ‘complete separation’, which it is not, and tried to bury it at every turn. That tells me its author, Ken Signorello, is really onto something. Stay tuned!
Irene Wrenner