Elected officials promised “to zip it and listen to you, the people we represent” in their Oct. 3rd column, but they offer only time-worn platitudes and outdated answers on Oct. 24.
If truly listening, the Selectboard and Village Trustees would integrate new ideas the public has brought forth, including a proposal to ensure equal representation on the Selectboard – no matter the outcome of a future merger vote – and one to resolve the five challenges to local governance in Essex.
Instead the boards continue to denigrate the Separate-and-Share proposal, pretending it’s the complete separation that the Village voted for in 1999 (as well as the option rejected last year by the Governance Subcommittee on which I served).
SAS resolves the representation, access, identity and transparency issues that no merger plan has ever addressed. Merger, per se, relies too heavily on moving money to one part of town from another against their will.
SAS is a bigger idea, a way to manage costs without shifting expenses to the other part of town.
Given the board’s tone-deaf responses to citizen-offered solutions, I predict the current merger plan will be no more popular than the one voted down in 2007.
Despite the outcome of that last merger vote, the Town and Village governments have been practice-merging several departments anyway, which has been called consolidation.
Several departments have been able to consolidate handily, saving some money and gaining some efficiencies. Other functions have resisted consolidation for a variety of good reasons. Departments for whom consolidation or a “real” merger would prove costly and / or problematic are taken care of in the Separate-and-Share model.
Departments such as fire, recreation, library and planning can be controlled and paid for within their respective TOV or Village under Separate-and-Share. Meanwhile, our consolidated departments would relate to TOV and Village boards, either in the way Essex shares in the Regional Planning Commission or in a different way that makes more sense to our community.
Getting past the flaws of the same-old merger proposals might require some “reflective listening” by the boards.
It’s high time the boards show people – not just tell us – that research and innovative ideas from members of the public are being heard, considered, vetted and incorporated into their conversations.