Last week Elaine Haney answered Frequently Asked Questions about the merger plan. I found most answers lacking.
I’d like to offer an alternative answer to: “How Would Merger Affect My Property Taxes?”
Ms. Haney takes pains to make it seem more complicated and vague than it is. The simple reality is that the Village collects about $3.6 million in Village-only municipal taxes from Village residents only.
With the simplest of assumptions, that nothing changes, in a merged community, the owner of a $280,000 house in the Town-Outside the-Village (TOV) will pay an additional $329/year in municipal taxes, while the same house in the Village would see a reduction of $487/year.
I’m not making these numbers up. They were reported to the Selectboard by the Finance Director on September 9, 2019. Instead Ms. Haney chose the same verbiage from the second survey: “The Town and Village coming together means that the two different levels of taxation meet somewhere between the two.”
Selectboard members only verbalize, but never write, the reality that $3.6 million of taxes will be shifted from the Village to the entire Town. Those extra taxes paying for services Village residents voted for and TOV residents did not.
Also, notice that a temporary “Village Debt Assessment District” would remain after merger. Therefore, another answer to the tax question should be: After merger the tax rates will NOT be equal until that debt is paid.
Villagers should be wary of this temporary “Village Debt Assessment District”. Anyone familiar with politics knows that temporary things can easily become less temporary, or permanent, more easily then creating from anew.
The simple assumption, “if nothing changes”, used for potential merger tax consequences is just a starting point. Things do change. Once merged, access to Village services like the EJRP after-school program would be equally accessible to families of the entire town. That’s potentially double the population. How will that work? Will already rationed services be stretched even thinner, or will more taxes be required to increase services to greater levels, if that is even possible. Minutes from an August 1, 2016 Selectboard meeting indicate it isn’t.
So, another possible answer to the tax question should be: In addition to the $3.6 million tax shift, additional taxes will likely be required to extend “five-star childcare and summer camps to all Essex families in more locations, expanding out into the Town, at the same cost for everyone.” Elaine Haney, September 25, 2019 op. ed.
“How Would Merger Affect My Property Taxes?”
Short answer:
Town-Outside-the-Village residents – your taxes will definitely go up.
Villagers – Your taxes might be reduced initially, but you will have less access to services you cherish and love. In recent meetings, discussing survey questions Town/Village manager Evan Teich indicated that Village taxes overall would not go down.
Maybe there are more questions that need to be asked frequently.
Ken Signorello