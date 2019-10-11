[The “Working towards a greater Essex” regular column has been replaced this week by a guest column. This column represents the opinion of the authors and does not speak for the Essex Selectboard, the Essex Junction Trustees, or any individual board member.]
History repeats itself! Nowhere is this old adage truer than in the history of governance between Essex and Essex Junction. And now we’re poised, in a year’s time, to stand once again at the threshold of a united community vote with uncertain outcome. We’ve been here before.
We are definitely “old warriors” from prior merger votes with a lot of history on the issue. We served our community as both state representatives (Linda is still serving) and local officials (Tim: Village Trustees, Linda: Town Selectboard). Philosophically we support merging the Town and the Village and will likely support the plan of merger when it is developed and presented to voters in November 2020. Our purpose here is to remind voters of why a united community was sought in prior votes, and the facts of what happened, both in the consequential votes of 1999 on separation and consolidation, and the 2006-7 votes on merger.
Prior to 1999, the Village had voted twice to defeat separation from the Town: in 1971 (1200-299) and in 1978 (1147-718). But in March 1999, it passed narrowly, 1179-916. There was a recall vote on May 25, 1999, and it passed again by a razor-thin 1266-1229 (note: neither of your authors ever favored Village separation). If supported by the Legislature at that time, this would have been a worst-case scenario for the Town outside the Village with respect to revenues--a near instant 47% loss of tax base. The Town Selectboard then acted swiftly to propose a merger vote in November 1999 to create a new “City of Essex Junction.” What they said then prior to the vote is instructive today (note: Linda’s husband Marty Myers was Selectboard chair at the time):
“The Essex Selectboard is unanimous in their opinion that a united Essex community will serve all residents more efficiently and effectively than one which is divided. By remaining together, Town residents in the Village can:
- Participate as elected or appointed officials on any of the Town’s boards and commissions.
- Realize continued tax savings by sharing services such as police, real estate appraisal, town clerk, property and vital records, emergency management, etc.
- Enjoy the benefits of greater economic leverage and diversification potential to more successfully compete in local, regional, and global economies.
- Enjoy the benefits associated with the political clout as the State’s third largest community (now second!).
- Continue with the same high quality level of services provided by our community at a lower cost.
- Develop a shared vision of the future of the Essex community.”
That merger vote passed overwhelmingly in the Town outside the Village, 2362-306. It failed in the Village, but only by 1363-930, so the combined result was easy passage. Why wasn’t that the end of it? Because the Legislature, with control over all charter proposals, was faced with dueling charter changes and refused to act, so the status quo was maintained.
Now fast forward to 2006. Much had changed in a few years; the loss of the IBM Machinery and Equipment Tax over time plus Act 60 Education Tax pressures had squeezed Village revenues, so that paying taxes to the Town for services it already provided to its own residents brought the merger issue up again. This time, both local boards voted to pursue planning for merger. A task force reviewed the results and made compromises prior to warning the vote in November. Many residents remember long meetings to discuss governing structures; even the issue of the name (Town of Essex Junction) took up all of a five-hour meeting.
The much-anticipated merger vote passed in November 2006 by a combined margin of 4376-4167. The Essex Reporter headline on November 9 was “Merger Wins.” The votes had flipped from 1999. In the Village, merger passed 2922-1085. In the Town outside the Village, the vote was 2319-1283. Then, in a petitioned re-vote in February 2007, the combined vote failed passage, with only 2/3 of the number of voters participating.
This negative vote was followed by independent mediation between the boards to see if some tax agreements could be reached that would not need legislative involvement. The mediation ended in impasse, but a surprising thing then happened. Both boards, wary of contentious bickering, began to collaborate on how to move forward together. This has led to the successful consolidation efforts of the past 12 years. It includes regular Selectboard-Trustees joint meetings, a shared Town-Village manager, collaboration between departments, joint stormwater abatement, and much more. Both boards now believe it is time to join forces for the betterment of the community and finalize the unification, avoiding some of the known pitfalls of past merger debates.
We agree, and we care what happens. It matters to the Village what happens in the Town Center, and it matters to the Town that the Village is healthy. We have disagreed on many issues over the years, but NOT ON THIS! We know a united Essex is stronger than a continued parochial governance structure.
Now we are in the age of social media. We have been surprised at the misinformation already being promoted, particularly naïve suggestions from residents that want to revisit Village separation as a viable alternative. No! The recent school unification has shown that cooperation works. Please give your current boards the time and space to develop a good plan. They know that Town residents are concerned about higher taxes and representation and they know Village residents are concerned about identity and accessibility of services--they will address these issues among many others.
Once again, we will have a historic opportunity to make this place we love stronger, more affordable, and better. Let’s get it right in 2020!
Linda Myers is the former Essex Selectboard Chair and current State Representative (8-1), and Tim Jerman is a former Essex Junction Trustee and State Representative (8-2)
*Statistics and facts in this article came from articles in old issues of The Essex Reporter, Town merger documents, and personal recollections.