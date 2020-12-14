Students at Essex Elementary School and Founders Memorial School have or will be participating in the Hour of Code in the month of December. The Hour of Code started as an introduction to computer science, designed to give students a better understanding of 'code' and to show that anybody can learn the basics. It also allows students to have a better understanding of computer science and jobs they could have in the future.
Kindergartners used Kodable, first graders used LightBot, second graders used Code.org and an Angry Birds game, third graders used Dance Party, fourth graders learned about Scratch, and fifth graders learned about JavaScript through a program called Bitsbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.