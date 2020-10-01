ESSEX -- Separation, an alternative to merger that has started to see more discussion and support recently, would still result in an increase of taxes for Essex residents who live in the town area that’s outside of the village (TOV). How much they would increase, however, would depend on the terms of that separation and how each municipality decides to operate.
Finance Director Sarah Macy recently constructed an analysis of what the financial implications to taxpayers would be if the Village of Essex Junction and Town of Essex were to vote for separation and create their own municipalities. While the report laid out two options to show how far the pendulum could swing if separation were to occur, it showed that taxes would still go up for TOV residents, just at different rates than in merger.
One of the more extreme sides the pendulum could swing to, which Macy named “Range 2,” would result in TOV taxes increasing by as much as 51.5 percent. On a $280,000 home, that's $777 per year. However, that would be a very unlikely situation since it would involve the village creating and paying for its own police department.
In the other, dubbed “Range 1,” TOV residents would see their taxes go up by just 19 percent, $288 per year on a $280,000 home.
Because it isn't known exactly how the town and village would divide expenses and resources in a separation, Macy created the two scenarios based on assumptions to show examples of how different the situation could be if the two were to separate.
“I expect that many people were tempted to draw conclusions from the scenarios that I listed in the separation analysis,” said Macy at Monday’s joint meeting with the selectboard and trustees. “I think that's a very natural and human thing to do. But I want to implore you not to, because the only thing I know for sure is that every single number I put in the separation analysis is wrong -- that not one of these would be the reality if we were to go down this road. It's a great place to start, and we have to start somewhere.”
In Range 2, the village’s taxes would decrease by 10.2 percent. For the average $280,000 home, a figure commonly used by town and school district staff when discussing tax rates, that would result in a decrease of about $244 from what was paid last fiscal year.
In Range 1, the village’s taxes would go down by 14 percent for a $337 decrease on that same home.
Under merger, it’s estimated that TOV taxes would increase by 20.5 percent, equaling about $364 for the home valued at $280,000, while the village’s would decrease 21 percent for a reduction of about $503.
Macy was tasked with crunching and laying out the numbers for separation, the many that appeared in her 32-page memorandum to elected officials and the unified manager’s office, after a request from Essex citizens. It detailed what the tax rate differences would be for the three scenarios, all using the Fiscal Year 2020 figures.
She made it clear that those assumptions were created as part of an exercise in showing how different options might shake out, as she can’t predict which way the two entities would decide upon various departments and services. In a conversation with the Reporter, she compared that unknown to the entities going through mediation in divorce court.
What Macy also made clear through her memo was that under each of the three scenarios, the tax rates for TOV residents would go up and those for village residents would decrease as the current tax situation has inequities between the two with the village paying more for equal services, such as fire departments.
The village pays wholly for its own fire department, as well as about 42 percent of the town’s fire department based on the grand list; yet mutual aid agreements between agencies see both departments responding into the other’s area when requested, just as they respond to neighboring towns if needed.
Other inequities include the village paying for services that it doesn’t have access to, such as the town’s Community Development Department.
The variance in scenarios would be a result of what is decided through the “divorce court” analogy. It also accounted for decisions each government would make, such as the village hiring its own human resources director -- listed in Range 1 -- or giving those duties to an employee who’s already a member of the staff -- listed in Range 2.
Macy told the Reporter that there are a multitude of scenarios she could have created that would all have the figures turn out differently, some possibly being close to what would be seen in the event of merger, but it’s unlikely that she would be able to come up with any scenario that would result in TOV residents not paying as much, or more, than they are now because of the current inequity and services rendered through it.