74 percent of residents from the Village of Essex Junction who recently voted on a special ballot’s question asking if the village should adopt a plan to merge with the Town of Essex and form a single community approved doing so.

The clerk’s office reported that the question passed by a tally of 3,453-1,205.

“This is a great first step,” said Village of Essex Junction Board of Trustees President Andrew Brown. “I'm very thankful to the community for their continued input, for their positive vote on this issue, and -- just as importantly -- I'm thrilled with the turnout of voters. And I’m just taken aback, thrilled with, and praise the amount of work put in by the town clerk staff, by the board of civil authority, by the poll workers, and all of those volunteers who really helped count all these votes. Because that certainly wasn't a small undertaking.”

So, what are the next steps?

The village’s charter being approved by its residents is one of two-such votes needed for the issue to be presented to the Vermont legislature before merger can take place.

The legislature needs to see that a majority of the village residents, alone, are in favor of merger, which this fall’s election accomplished. Next is the town, as a whole, showing the same through another vote. If a majority of town voters, including those from the village who will be able to vote again, is to approve a charter being drafted by its selectboard, the issue will then go to the legislature to be considered.

If the question is defeated, the two boards will need to discuss if they want to make additional changes to the proposals for merger and continue pursuing it in the future.

When will the townwide vote occur?

The selectboard’s plan is to put the question of merger on a ballot for voters to decide on during the spring’s Town Meeting.

The selectboard has put together its own version of a charter for merger and presented it to the voters. The board then held a listening session for the public during its meeting Nov. 2, and a second listening session is scheduled for Nov. 16. Chair Elaine Haney said the listening sessions are mostly to inform the public about what the charter entails and answer questions people might have about it. She doesn’t expect changes to be made to the charter based on the sessions.

“We've been at this for so long, and we've had so much public outreach, public input, and legal expertise put into this, that unless there's something glaring that we totally overlooked -- that changes the situation dramatically -- we don't expect to make significant changes to the charter anymore,” said Haney. “We are still tweaking it here and there just to make sure that we are not inadvertently putting something in that will bother us later… But we need to stop the fine tuning at this point.”

Haney expects, and hopes, that the selectboard will then vote during its Dec. 7 meeting on whether or not to put the charter onto the March ballot. Approving it at that meeting would give the town’s attorney and the clerk’s office ample time, especially surrounding the holidays, to make sure there are no loose ends and that the proposal is legally ready to be voted upon in March.

What would happen if the townwide vote approves the selectboard’s proposal for merger?

If a majority of town voters are to approve the question in March, merger would not take effect right away. Even if the selectboard and trustees’ charters were identical, it would still take some time for the legislature to consider and approve the issue on the state’s end.

However, the differing charters could possibly prolong the process. The legislature could make a decision for the merged community to go with one of the two opposing options presented. Or, the legislature might instruct the town and village to work out the differences on their own; both Brown and Haney said that a townwide vote could be used to allow residents to decide which way to go on the differences, but the public would not be voting on the overriding question of merger again.

What are the differences between the village’s and the selectboard’s merger charters?

The pair of charters, as they stand now, are mostly in line with one another.

There are a few differences, however. Among them are language regarding the terms for the town’s planning commission and development review board members and specifics about ordinances, such as the selectboard’s draft including the mandate for there to be at least one public hearing held prior to the adoption of any ordinance.

The most significant difference between the two charters is the makeup of the merged community’s selectboard. The village’s version has a seven-person board on which there would be three members from the then-unincorporated Village of Essex Junction, three members from the rest of the town, and one member elected at-large from anywhere in Essex. The selectboard’s version uses a “3+3” model that was petitioned for, voted on, and approved by residents during 2020 Town Meeting.