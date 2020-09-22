The Town of Essex Selectboard took a big step in buttoning up its version of a charter for a merged community during its meeting the night of Sept. 21.
Taking into consideration the Village of Essex Junction Board of Trustees’ most recent draft and comments, the selectboard was able to work through a good deal of outstanding items that needed to be addressed and decided upon.
The trustees recently said that they had no preference on the majority of the issues and that they would be okay with whatever the selectboard wanted to go with. That was in light of the trustees taking a hard stance regarding what representation model would be used for the merged-Essex’s selectboard.
They have staunchly wanted to have a seven-member board with three seats being designated for residents of the village, three being designated for residents outside of the village, and the last being an at-large seat. The selectboard, however, has been working on a charter that includes a 3+3 even-numbered board.
Selectboard Chair Elaine Haney took a moment to specifically highlight the trustees’ willingness to defer the other final issues to the selectboard.
“I just want to emphasize that compromising is very important,” she said. “And I would like everyone to be cognizant of it and recognize it as one of those things that when people say, ‘Oh, so what is the village giving up?’ The village is allowing the selectboard to drive the bus, and that's very important for everyone to understand and acknowledge.”
It was unclear whether that comment was foreshadowing a potential pivot of the current selectboard’s charter draft to one that includes a seven-member board at some point in the future. Monday night’s meeting went on to discuss the remaining issues but did not include talk about a representation model.
Here’s what what was decided during the meeting and will likely be included in the trustees’ charter, set to be voted on by village residents in November, after the trustees meet Thursday night to potentially finalize their version:
Revisiting the boundaries of the voting districts to ensure fair representation between the two will occur every 10 years, instead of five, to be in line with the U.S. Census.
The charter will not include language that specifies the length of terms for members of the planning commission. Instead, that will be a separate item presented to voters on a ballot.
The section discussing how the town would address business relating to cannabis products was taken out as it doesn’t relate to merger and has not yet been finalized by the legislature.
A moderator will still be necessary, even though voting on the town’s budget will not be done by the floor if Australian-ballot style voting is approved this November, to perform such duties as helping with the presentation and voting of the town’s annual report at Town Meeting and moderating discussion surrounding the presentation of budget information.
Enacting newly-approved ordinances will follow state statute and what the village’s current charter includes, which is that the new ordinance does not take effect for 60 days following its approval; that differs from the current town charter which allows for new ordinances to take effect at whatever date the town prefers.
Off the recommendation of attorney Dan Richardson, the section giving the merged community’s selectboard the authority to waive penalties for late tax payments was taken out.
The selectboard plans to incorporate these changes and final edits into a draft that will be revisited in October and, ideally, approved by the board later that month so that it can be introduced to voters for education and discussion through November.
Other News and Notes
Town Meeting Bond Vote for Approved Waterline
Staff is seeking a town-wide vote in March that will help document the community’s support of a project aimed at improving water flow in the Town Center area.
The 12-inch water main would run from approximately Essex Way to Billie Butler Drive on the north side of VT Route 15 and has been estimated to cost around $750,000. Director of Public Works Dennis Lutz said that the project is listed in the town’s Capital Plan and that there are more than enough local funds to cover the expense. However, he explained that the town can leverage its funds to get state funding if a bond is in place.
The Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF), managed by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, provides funding to communities for construction as long as planning criteria is met. Lutz said Essex applied for, and was denied, the funding which currently has a loan forgiveness program that would cut the town’s costs down to 25 percent of the project.
In order to be eligible, Lutz says the town will need to complete a preliminary engineering study and an environmental engineering project report, which he estimates to cost between $5,000-7,500, as well as have the bond vote get passed. He stated that he would like to have the engineer conduct the survey and study as soon as possible but only wants to pursue that if the selectboard is willing to approve putting the bond item on the March ballot.
The selectboard unanimously voted to authorize staff to move forward with planning to put the issue in front of voters.
Policy on Raising of Flags and Painting of Murals on Municipal Property
The selectboard reviewed a second draft of a policy which incorporated comments and requested changes from elected officials, staff, and attorneys from both the town and the village after review of the initial draft.
Members of the selectboard raised additional concerns including the need for a mural applicant to post a bond for the estimated cost of its removal. It was also questioned whether it should be necessary for owners of private land adjacent to a public area where a mural is proposed for to submit written permission for the mural, essentially giving them the opportunity to prevent a mural from being installed; it was recommended that the private land owners instead be notified of the request and be given the opportunity during a public meeting to voice their opinion on the matter.
The consensus of the selectboard was to also invite others from the community to weigh in on the policy before it gets adopted, such as the recently-established equity team, to get more voices at the table.
“I apologize for making us drag our feet on it,” said Haney. “However, sometimes dragging our feet comes up with better outcomes.”
Ballot Box
A new, larger lock box has been installed at the town offices, located at 81 Main Street, which is more suitable to accept the large, early-voting ballot envelopes. It was also noted that the new box is under camera surveillance.