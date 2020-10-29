People may have heard that, under the proposed merger charter being voted on by Village of Essex Junction residents this fall, the village will be designated as a Sidewalk District during a transitional 12-year period.
That’s led some to ask:
What is a Sidewalk District, and why is only the village going to be called such?
The Village of Essex Junction has a long history of having all its sidewalks routinely plowed by the Public Works Department, and that service is usually completed early in the morning following snow storms. Part of that practice relates to students in the village needing to walk to school, especially before busing was extended into parts of the village, and community members needing to walk to nearby jobs.
To ensure this service continued, without having taxpayers who live outside of the village contributing to the cost, the village’s board of trustees had a section put into the charter which says that village residents would pay a separate tax for the plowing and routine maintenance of their sidewalks. Unified Manager Evan Teich said the cost of that service is about $140,000 per year and split up proportionally through property taxes based on the village’s grand list.
“It was a gesture by the village to defray some of that cost of merging,” said Teich.
Why the 12-year transitional period, and what happens after that?
Teich said the period is to give the new, merged community time to decide how it wants to proceed with sidewalk maintenance and how to pay for those services. While others could be proposed, he thinks there are three top options that would be presented to the public for how to take care of sidewalks after the twelfth year:
- Extend similar services to the entire town, which would likely increase taxes for those who do not live in the village.
- Keep things the way they are and have just village sidewalks get the amount of maintenance they receive while continuing to tax village residents for that service. There could also be a possibility of including additional neighborhoods that want to opt in to the Sidewalk District and pay additional taxes.
- Dissolve the extra service throughout the whole town and not have any sidewalks receive that degree of attention.
Why can’t the whole town receive that degree of service right away after merging?
Time and money are the two top factors in preventing the sidewalks outside of the village from currently getting attended to as much as those in the village, as well as getting that attention immediately after merger.
Providing that much service to sidewalks throughout Essex would require extra equipment, extra personnel, or both. The village’s network of sidewalks is easier and more timely to maintain because they are connected, so a plow can continuously move along a route without having to stop and relocate to start again.
For certain neighborhoods in the rest of the town, the sidewalk plows would need to be loaded onto a larger truck and transported to that neighborhood, since they only travel about six mph and could not reasonably drive there directly. Not only would that require additional time, but it would require the salting mechanisms on those larger trucks that are used during the winter to be temporarily removed.
It would also be unclear if all residents in the town would be willing to pay for a service which they might not utilize, and it will take time to evaluate how feasible and what the exact cost of adding extra neighborhoods to the Sidewalk District would be in the event that they wanted to opt in.
What are these other special districts?
During the first 12 years after merger, the village will be several other districts as well, all to ease the transition to equal tax rates between the town and village. Under the plan, village tax rates will gradually drop while town tax rates will rise, as village taxpayers cease paying taxes to two municipalities.
They are:
- A Debt Assessment District for the purpose of retiring the village’s residual bonded debt in existence before the transitional period.
- A Tax Reconciliation District for the purpose of transferring the cost of the village’s municipal operations into the Town’s operational budget.
- A Capital Improvement District for the purpose of levying a special tax on properties within the village for the purpose of paying for village capital infrastructure projects on the village’s Capital Reserve Plan prior to the merger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.