Since only village voters are answering the question about merger during this election, some people may be wondering:
What happens if the village approves merger when the rest of the town hasn't yet voted?
Essentially, nothing happens. At least not yet.
The state legislature still needs approval for merger in a town-wide vote, in which village residents will vote once again, before it considers allowing the two entities to form one.
Why do village residents get to vote twice?
People who live inside the Village of Essex Junction are also residents of the town, so they are able to make a decision on the question once as a member of the incorporated village and then once again as a member of the Town of Essex.
So why is the village even having a separate vote? Why isn’t it just a single, town-wide vote that can hear everyone’s voice at the same time?
The selectboard decided earlier this year that it was not yet ready to proceed with a vote, while the village trustees said they wanted to hear from residents about whether or not village residents wanted a merger.
Should the village approve merger, the town will then need to vote before it can go before the state legislature, which would have to approve any merger.
“You can’t get to C without A and B,” Unified Manager Evan Teich said.
Leading up to the election, the Reporter will try to help answer questions that voters may have about what’s on their respective ballots. If you have a question, email it to news@essexreporter.com.
