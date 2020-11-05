ESSEX -- No longer will Essex residents need to attend Town Meeting at the high school in the spring and sit through deliberation among themselves before voting on a proposed annual budget.

That long-standing tradition has come to an end as voters, during this past election cycle, approved using Australian ballot instead of voting from the floor. The Village of Essex Junction saw the same happen in its special election and will also move to using Australian ballot.

While the village’s results were available Tuesday evening, showing that the question had passed by a margin of 78 percent, Town Clerk Susan McNamara-Hill wasn’t able to provide the Reporter with preliminary results until Wednesday afternoon -- needing to first meet other deadlines and the townwide vote needing her office to add up votes from five tabulators.

Once compiled, McNamara-Hill’s addition showed that 75 percent of Essex voters who voiced their opinion on the decision were in favor of using Australian ballot for the annual budget, winning 8,304-2,699. This measure is not classified as a charter change and does not need to be approved by the Vermont legislature; instead, it will take effect immediately and be used this upcoming spring.