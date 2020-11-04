ESSEX -- Essex residents surely had their voices heard in the 2020 General Election, whether doing so through mail, dropping ballots in the box at the town offices, or voting in person on Tuesday.
Some of the races for the Vermont House of Representatives and Vermont Senate were tight, but the two questions on the Village of Essex Junction special election ballot went clearly in one direction.
74 percent of Village voters approved the proposed charter for a merged community while 78 percent approved the village moving to use Australian ballot to decide on its annual budget, instead of voting by the floor during Annual Meeting.
The merger question is just the first step in the process as the entire town will now need to also approve merging the communities, that vote likely to take place during Town Meeting this upcoming spring. The Australian ballot issue will take effect immediately and does not need to be cleared by the legislature.
How did Essex residents vote?
In an informal social media poll presented to members of the Essex community, 47 percent of voters said they cast their ballot by putting it in the drop box located at the town office. In-person and mail-in were nearly identical at about 26 percent each.
Vermont House of Representatives Districts Representing Essex
Chittenden-8-1
Democratic incumbent Marybeth Redmond won her second-straight term in office with 28 percent of the district’s votes while Progressive/Democrat Tanya Vyhovsky, who ran and lost in 2018, garnered 20 percent of the votes to win the other seat in the district.
Republicans Tom Nelson and Maryse Dunbar each tallied 16 percent of votes within the district, Nelson receiving just 47 more nods than Dunbar. Libertarian V. Chase received 3 percent of the district’s votes.
Chittenden-8-2
Democrats ran away with the race as they more-than doubled the votes that Republican challengers received.
Incumbent Lori Houghton secured her third-straight term by receiving 37 percent of the votes. Fellow Democrat Karen Dolan took the other seat in the district with 33 percent.
Republicans Ed Daudelin and Brett Gaskill each received 15 percent of the votes with Daudelin garnering just 80 more than his conservative counterpart.
Chittenden-8-3
Democrat Alyssa Black took the edge over Republican incumbent Robert Bancroft, who was seeking his fourth-straight term in the State House, with 47 percent of the votes.
Independent Andy Watts received 10 percent of the votes.
Vermont Senate’s Chittenden District Race
All four incumbents in the race were reelected to their office, but they weren’t necessarily the front runners.
Democratic newcomer Thomas Chittenden secured the most votes in the area with just over 10 percent. Democratic incumbent Ginny Lyons also received 10 percent of the vote, but she was slightly behind Chittenden’s total number.
Kesha Ram, another Democratic challenger, finished third in the polls with 9 percent of the votes. The final three seats in the large, six-seat district, went to incumbents. Democrat Michael Sirotkin, Democrat/Progressive Phil Baruth, and Progressive/Democrat Christopher Pearson took those last three positions, respectively, but did so comfortably.
Pearson had 7 percent of the votes as of press time while the next-closest candidate only had 4 percent, that being Republican Susan Bowen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.