Candidates for Vermont House of Representatives districts that represent Essex residents are spending more than twice as much, on average, as they did two years ago, but there is also a lot more competition for the limited number of seats up for election.
In 2018, there were seven candidates going for the five seats which represent Essex in the House; the Chittenden 8-3 district, for which there is only one seat, was not contested two years ago.
This year, however, there are a total of 12 registered candidates going for the five seats, creating contested races in each district.
Through the Oct. 15 filings of 2018, House candidates who filed reports had spent a little more than $13.6 thousand, averaging about $2,300 per candidate. At the same deadline this year, the candidates who have filed reports -- three of them for the Chittenden-8 districts not having done so -- totaled about $46.5 thousand in spending, equaling around $5,200 per candidate.
Candidates must file a campaign disclosure when they have raised or spent $500 or more. Disclosure forms are due on the first of the month from July to October, with additional reports due on Oct. 15, Oct. 30 and Nov. 17, and a final report due on Dec. 15.
More information on campaign finance and expenditures, including candidate filings and a searchable database, may be found at the Secretary of State’s website (sos.vermont.gov/elections/campaign-finance).
The Reporter examined reports filed on or before Oct. 15.
Chittenden-8-1
The 8-2 District has five registered candidates going for its two seats. Incumbent and Democrat Marybeth Redmond is going up against Tanya Vyhovsky, a Democrat who ran for the district in 2018, Republicans Maryse Dunbar and Tom Nelson, and V. Chase, a Libertarian on the ballot who has not yet filed any campaign finance reports.
|Raised
|Spent
|Carried over from previous campaign
|Marybeth Redmond
|$9,755
|$9,457
|$2,817
|Tanya Vyhovsky
|$11,980
|$7,941
|Maryse Dunbar
|$9,214
|$5,874
|Tom Nelson
|$4,535
|$3,334
Chittenden-8-2
The Chittenden-8-2 District is also a two-seat district and also has one incumbent, Democrat Lori Houghton. Registered challengers include Democrat Karen Dolan and Republicans Brett Gaskill and Ed Daudelin. Both Gaskill and Daudelin have not yet filed any campaign finance reports.
|Raised
|Spent
|Carried over from previous campaign
|Lori Houghton
|$3,800
|$3,360
|$15
|Karen Dolan
|$7,100
|$5,668
Chittenden-8-3
The single-seat 8-3 District that represents part of Essex and Westford has three candidates running for it, including Republican incumbent Robert Bancroft. He’s being challenged by Democrat Alyssa Black and Independent Andy Watts.
|Raised
|Spent
|Carried over from previous campaign
|Andy Watts
|$1,800
|$1,858
|$127
|Robert Bancroft
|$4,435
|$5,364
|Alyssa Black
|$9.651
|$3,687
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.