ESSEX -- Voter turnout across the nation was higher in the 2020 General Election than ever before. By midday Wednesday, Joe Biden was reported to have broken the record for the most votes ever garnered by a presidential candidate, having 7.8 million by 2:30 p.m. to surpass the 69,456,897 received by Barack Obama in 2008.
But did Essex follow that trend?
We compared the 2020 General Election numbers to those of the 2018 General Election to get the most-recent comparison, as well as to the 2016 General Election to get a comparison of voter turnout when there was also a presidential election -- which possibly made voters more likely to participate.
81: That’s the percentile of the 16,676 registered voters in Essex who cast ballots in the 2020 General Election.
60: The percentile of the town’s 16,595 registered voters who cast a ballot in the 2018 General Election.
69: The percentile of Essex’s 16,524 registered voters who did so in 2016, the last time there was a presidential election.
Presidential Turnout
13,443: The total number of ballots cast by Essex residents in the 2020 presidential election, including those that went for minor parties or write-ins. 9,573 people voted for Joe Biden, 71 percent, while 3,415 voted for President Trump, about 25 percent.
11,209: The total number of ballots cast in Essex during the 2016 presidential election. 6,753 of those votes went for Hillary Clinton, 60 percent, with 3,030 going for Donald Trump, 27 percent.
Vermont House of Representatives Turnout
22,830: The number of total votes cast by Essex residents across the three districts through which they’re represented in the Vermont House. 9,459 of those were in the Chittenden-8-1 District which had five candidates on the ballot, 10,467 were for the Chittenden-8-2 District which had four candidates on the ballot, and 2,904 were cast for the Chittenden-8-3 District which had three candidates listed. Both the 8-1 and 8-2 districts have two seats, allowing voters to cast a pair of votes on their ballot.
15,173: The total number of votes cast by Essex residents in Vermont House races in the 2018 General Election. With three candidates on the ballot in in the 8-1 District, 6,093 votes were cast. 7,385 votes were submitted in the 8-2 District, which also had three candidates on the ballot, while 1,695 were cast in the 8-3 District which saw its lone seat being uncontested on the ballot.
17,171: The total of votes cast in Essex for the Vermont House races in 2016 when there was also a presidential election. With three candidates for the 8-1 District on the ballot, 6,298 votes were cast. Another 8,874 votes were made in the 8-2 District which had four candidates on the ballot, and 2,545 votes were made in the 8-3 race which saw two candidates listed on the ballot.
|Total
|8-1
|8-2
|8-3
|2020
|22,830
|9,459
|10,467
|2,904
|2018
|15,173
|6,093
|7,385
|1,695
|2016
|17,171
|6,298
|8,874
|2,545
