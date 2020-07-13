ESSEX -- The dynamic duo behind local restaurant Railroad & Main, Todd and Courtney Roman, are thrilled to be opening their doors again for dine-in, take-out, and outdoor dining services.
“We love being in Essex and the support of the community is getting us through COVID. We are mentally exhausted from this way of life, as is everyone, and Essex has rallied around us and we appreciate it!” they said.
Todd (42) and Courtney (44) have been a part of the Essex Junction gastronomical scene since March 2010, when Railroad & Main was Essex Grill. The chef-owners revamped their business back in November 2018, and since then, the Railroad & Main sign has been a visual staple of the Main Street landscape.
Their most popular dishes are a burger and a steak dish. The Vermont burger is made from grass-fed beef from Colburn Farm in Glover, Vermont and is topped with cabernet-sautéed onions, sage and sherry mushrooms, and Cabot cheddar cheese. The hanger steak is butchered in-house by Chef Todd and marinated for several days before being served to the local epicures.
“Depth of flavor takes time; you can’t rush flavor,” said Courtney Roman.
As a pandemic treat, the Romans offered their recipe for Thai coconut steak marinade. To make it, combine coconut milk, soy sauce, garlic, sesame oil, ground chilies, brown sugar, ground ginger, and olive oil. Be sure to take your time!
Railroad & Main is now open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.