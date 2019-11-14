On Thursday morning, a car smashed through the Smart Home Furnishings storefront in Essex after the driver's foot allegedly slipped onto the gas pedal.
Essex Police (EPD) and Essex Junction Fire Department responded to the store in Essex Junction, where they identified the driver as 80-year-old Monica Racine, also of Essex Junction.
According to the police report, Racine's foot "slipped off" the brake pedal and onto the accelerator, causing her white 2018 Subaru to jump the curb and into the glass storefront, sliding about 20 feet inside the building.
Smart Home Furnishings was closed and unoccupied at the time of the crash and Racine was not injured in the collision, according to the report. It's a different story for the battered storefront.
Anybody with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the EPD, as the investigation is ongoing.