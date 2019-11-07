Essex Police arrested a Colchester resident driving through town, after an investigation into a malfunction in his vehicle led them to discover nearly 15 grams of cocaine.
On Nov. 1, 2019 at 10:30 pm, the Essex Police received a report of a motor vehicle entering into Essex via Fort Parkway with sparks spurring out from underneath. Police intercepted the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop, discovering that the driver, Matthew Huante, 24, of Colchester, was driving with a criminally suspended license.
When officers were taking Huante into custody, 14.9 grams of crack cocaine were seized from the vehicle that had been in plain view. The vehicle was subsequently seized and transported to the Essex Police Department where Huante consented for police to search the vehicle, resulting in the seizure of additional drug paraphernalia and items used to manufacture illicit drugs.
Huante is scheduled to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court (Criminal Division) on Jan. 30, 2020 to answer the charges of Operating after Suspension, Possession of Cocaine and Manufacturing of a Controlled Regulated Substance.