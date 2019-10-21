Dipping their toes into the upcoming budget season, Essex’s municipal staff offered elected officials a list of goals for the fiscal year 2021 spending plan last month with an overarching theme of “do no harm.”
But just what constitutes harm — and where further consolidations fall on this scale — was a subject of debate, with some fearful that it would further complicate the municipalities’ relationship at a time when voters need to understand the status quo.
“We’re trying to be cognizant that the things that the village does, and the things that the town does, affect each other,” said municipal manager Evan Teich, speaking about a $3.24 million “gap” represented by the money raised through village taxes.
The discussion came on the heels of the boards’ first look at how spreading taxes across the entire town — an inevitability of merger — would impact residents: Based on current budgets, a homeowner with $280,000 of property value, would result see a $329 increase in the town-outside-the-village and a $487 savings inside the village.
The exact tally will depend on how long the boards spread out the shift: the longer the transition, the less the increase per year. It will also depend on how much the budget grows over that time.
That’s why town and village department heads have been directed to keep their proposed increases below 2.5 percent by funding no new full-time positions.
“We want to get them really sharpening down the pencil with a goal of staying in that realm,” Teich told the boards last month. “And if they have something going on we’re not aware of, [then they can] make the case.”
Despite the directive, municipal leaders had one request of their own: a $165,000 transfer from the town to cover a piece of the village’s recreation cost. The move would be a “small step” toward funding recreation entirely through the town budget, which spreads out costs to all residents, said finance director Sarah Macy.
“The village would be in charge of the budget for EJRP, and then, over time, that dollar amount would get shifted to the budget that’s funded by the bigger bucket,” Macy said.
There’s precedence for the cost-saving measure. Town and village budgets approved over the last five years have continually intertwined the municipalities, most notably under the agreement that sees the town pick up the tab on the village’s public works budget.
Still, any discussion impacting the recreation departments comes with baggage, a point raised by selectmen Patrick Murray, who noted that even though he supported the 2016 proposal to create a recreation district between the two departments, the majority of voters didn’t.
“I don’t feel like I would be at all comfortable just discounting a vote that happened two years ago,” Murray said, adding the move could appear like an “end around to something that the public already voted down.”
Village president Andrew Brown countered that voters denied the 2016 proposal because of a distaste toward creating an entirely new government entity, whereas this cost-sharing measure would not. But the thought of proposing any further consolidations while the boards work toward a merger proposal felt backwards to some officials.
“I want everything to stop so we can have a baseline conversation about where we’re at,” said trustee Raj Chawla. “If we keep doing this, then it’s going to be harder and harder for us to explain how everything works.”
Chairwoman Elaine Haney requested staff come back with more information to justify the benefits of the proposal. “Mainly because when you guys make a recommendation, it’s usually warranted,” she said. “So I want to understand it fully.”
The boards also briefly discussed capital needs, highlighting the recently shared a draft of a space study that showed the municipalities may need to spend millions of dollars in the coming decade to address deficiencies in their buildings, but the consensus was that the recommendations should take a low priority this year, save for the emergent needs, like a new exhaust system in the town’s fire station.
Department head budget worksheets are due to Macy next Monday. Those looking to witness the sausage-making process will have a few opportunities, starting with daylong work sessions in both the town and village. The selectboard will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on January 6, while the trustees will meet December 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.