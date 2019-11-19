Saint Michael's College men's basketball senior Eli DiGrande of Essex Junction landed a spot on the Northeast-10 Conference Weekly Honor Roll for the week ending on Sunday, Nov. 17. It was DiGrande's initial accolade of the season and third of his career.
DiGrande averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while shooting 58.8 percent, including 4-of-5 on three-pointers, during a three-game week. While coming off the bench in a 93-72 loss to 12th-ranked Saint Anselm College on Wednesday, DiGrande had 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting while pulling four rebounds and blocking two shots against a team that advanced to the 2019 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. He started twice at Dominican (N.Y.) College's Daniel Sullivan Memorial Tournament over the weekend, bagging 15 points, three rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in an 89-71 loss to the regionally-ranked hosts, another 2019 NCAA squad, on Saturday and totaling 17 points, nine boards, three blocks and an assist on 6-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three, in an 80-70 loss against Caldwell (N.J.) University on Sunday.
DiGrande had a career year across the board as a junior, averaging 10.2 points on 47.8 percent shooting with 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 offensive boards and 0.8 blocks. This winter, the 6-foot-7 forward turns in 13.0 points on 49.0 percent shooting, including a 44.4 percent clip from beyond the arc, to go along with 5.0 caroms and 1.2 rejections through five games. DiGrande is tied for 10th in the NE10 in blocks per game.
Now 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the league, Saint Michael's begins its home slate by taking on The College of Saint Rose on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The contest will count as a non-league game between the NE10 foes.