ESSEX -- Essex Rotary has announced the third week of its Essential Worker Superstars with the honors going to Scott Fay and Fran Kinghorn.

Fay is the senior child nutrition manager in the Essex Westford School District (EWSD). Under his leadership and in partnership with the town and village recreation departments and dozens of volunteers, EWSD has helped make sure that families in the community have enough to eat during the pandemic.

With only two days to pivot, Fay and his team were able to provide free breakfasts and lunches to all children under 18 in the community by establishing safe distribution methods via a drive-through system. The distribution started on March 19, continued through the summer, and has extended into the school year this fall. EWSD has been able to serve a staggering 206,000 free meals in that time.

Kinghorn is a volunteer at Aunt Dot's Place, a community food shelf in Essex. Food insecurity is one of the significant impacts as a result of the pandemic, and Kinghorn has gone above-and-beyond to support those in the community needing help. She specifically focuses on the older adults in the community, making sure that they have the groceries they need on a consistent basis.

In addition to her work at Aunt Dot's, Kinghorn also assists residents at Town Meadow Senior Housing and SASH members in the community to ensure they receive monthly grocery deliveries. Her organization, work ethic, and compassion for all set her apart as someone who truly focuses on serving others.

Two Essential Worker Superstars are being selected for each of five weeks from a pool of nominees - winners representing the medical field, education, food industry, service, and public safety. They must be an “essential worker” and either reside or work in Essex, Jericho, Westford, or Underhill. They should exemplify Rotary International’s motto of “Service above self” and must demonstrate exemplary humanitarian service, in any form at any level, with an emphasis on personal service and helping citizens in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each honoree will have their name displayed on a banner hung in front of the village offices at the Five Corners Intersection in addition to receiving $100 worth of gift cards to local businesses.

