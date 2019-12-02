Thursday, Dec 5
EWSD Pies and Pie Charts
6:30-7:30 p.m., Essex High School Cafeteria, 2 Educational Dr., Essex Junction
Learn more at www.ewsd.org http://www.ewsd.org.
Aunt Dot’s Food Shelf
9-11 a.m., Aunt Dot’s Place, 51 Center Road, Essex Aunt Dot’s Place is happy to serve the communities of Essex, Westford, Jericho and Underhill.
Friday, Dec 6
Holiday Fair
6-9 p.m., Lake Champlain Waldorf School, 359 Turtle Lane, Shelburne
Lindsay Francescutti, lindsayf@lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org, 8025984380. http://www.lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org.
Musical Storytime
10:30-11:30 a.m., Essex Free Library, 1 Browns River Road, Essex
Rock ‘n’ read with Caitlin on Friday mornings with books, songs, and instruments. All ages.
Saturday, Dec 7
Yes Darling theatrical Debut!
8-11 p.m., The Double E, 21 Essex Way, #300, Essex Junction
Contact Tim@DoubleEVermont.Com to arrange accommodations. Info@DoubleEVermont.com, 8028767152. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yes-darling-tickets-76956700563?aff=BFP.
Weekend Storytime
10:30-11:30 a.m., Essex Free Library, 1 Browns River Road, Essex, VT, 05452, United States of America
Holiday Fair
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lake Champlain Waldorf School, 359 Turtle Lane, Shelburne
Lindsay Francescutti, lindsayf@lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org, 8025984380. http://www.lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org.
Aunt Dot’s Food Shelf
9-11 a.m., Aunt Dot’s Place, 51 Center Road, Essex
A community resource for neighbors in need.
Sunday, Dec 8
South Burlington Rotary’s UGLY SWEATER 3
10 a.m.-1 p.m., Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School, 500 Dorset Street, South Burlington
For further information contact: Jay Pasackow, Ugly Sweater Committee Email: jaypasvt@gmail.com Jay Pasackow, Ugly Sweater Committee , Jaypasvt@gmail.com.$15 — $35. http://southburlingtonrotary.org/.
Monday, Dec 9-Tuesday, Dec 10
Essex Community Players Auditions for “Drinking Habits”
6:30-9:30 p.m., Town Of Essex, 5 Towers Rd, Essex Junction Questions & Information contact: Director: Nan Murat email: nanmurat@yahoo.com.