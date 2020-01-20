Ernest George Strong, 89, died peacefully on Friday Jan. 17, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester following a courageous battle with cancer.
Ernie was born on June 21, 1930 in Windsor, the son of Ernest E. and Vina F. (Darling) Strong. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.
Ernie married Mildred Irene Craig on May 12, 1956 in Woodstock.
They moved to Milton in December of 1961, where they raised their family.
Ernie was a member of the Seneca Lodge # 40 F&AM in Milton and of the United Church of Milton.
He had worked for over 30 years for the Vermont State Police as a State Trooper.
He is survived by his children Craig Strong of Milton, Deborah Sisko of Charlotte, N.C., Colleen Wilkerson and her husband Allen of Lynchburg, Va. and Eric Strong and his wife Lynette of Georgia, by his grandchildren Dawn, Lawrence, Chelsea and Olivia. Ernie is also survived by his brothers Bernard, Kenneth and Steven Strong and his sister Sylvia Doten and by several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Mildred on Feb. 4, 1999, his grandson Craig Sisko, his son-in-law Lawrence Sisko and his siblings Charlotte Maxham, Rosaline Richardson, Lorraine Kruse, Stanley Strong, George Strong, Roger Strong and Frances Drury.
A Celebration of Ernest Strong’s life will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the United Church of Milton at 3 p.m.
