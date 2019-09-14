Athlete of the Week Erin Diette. Photo: Adam Laroche

Erin Diette caught the eye of the Messenger Sports staff after an outstanding performance at Jay Peak on Saturday, September 7th. Diette scored four goals against the hosting Richford Rockets during that game.



Playing on Jay Peak’s state of the art, turf fields is a boon for local teams, but it also brings a challenge. The fields are larger than the high school fields Franklin County athletes usually compete on, and the turf has a different feel.



“The turf is faster and the ball travels more quickly,” said Diette. “You know you’re going to have to work harder. It pumps me up to know I’m going to have to give a bigger effort!”



The Hornets lost 1-0 to the Rockets last year at Jay Peak during Richford’s Homecoming game.

“Coach Hart told us we weren’t going to have a repeat of last year’s game,” said Diette, smiling. “He put it in our minds that we were going to dominate, and that helped us a lot.”



Diette tallied four of the eight goals scored in the game–two in the first half and two in the second.



“The first goal deflected off the goalie’s shinguard and went in,” said Diette. “I scored the second one on a beautiful pass from Michaela Chase. I got an easy kick with the left foot and put it right past the goalie.”



In the second half, Diette scored her third and fourth goals on assists Chase. The second was scored after Chase sent a penalty kick toward Diette.



“I went through a couple of people and kicked the ball right through the goalie’s hands,” explained Diette.



Enosburg girls varsity soccer coach Jason Hart praised Diette’s efforts at Jay Peak.



“The performance at Richford is the sort of thing we’re hoping for from Erin,” said Hart. “She’s certainly risen to our expectations.”



Diette joined the varsity team last year as a sophomore; Hart recalled the first time he saw her play.



“Erin was on the bubble of JV and varsity during tryouts last year,” said Hart. “We went to a jamboree at MVU, and the JV coach told me to watch out for Erin because she had some moves.



“During the jamboree, she scored a couple of goals against a couple of against different teams,” said Hart.



Diette made the varsity roster and began playing with the varsity squad.



This year, Diette returned as a junior, and she’s continued to play an integral role for the Hornets.



“Erin can fly under the radar at times. She’s a quiet kid, a nice kid–one that will sneak up on you,” said Hart. “She’s a hard worker on the field and she’s an aggressive and true goal scorer.”



Erin Diette pushes the ball up-field against Lake Region. Photo: Adam Laroche

Some of the qualities Diette possesses translate well on the soccer field, others also translate well in life.



“Erin brings commitment and reliability; she doesn’t miss stuff,” said Hart. “When she’s at practice or a game, it’s clear she’s committed to the game or other practice. She’s a competitive kid and she’s all business.”



Hart, who teaches math classes at Enosburg, knows Diette as both an athlete and a student.



“I love having her in class. She’s a strong student and brings the type of work ethic to a class that we always hope for in our students,” said Hart. “She’s focused on the task at hand and makes an effort to focus and do what she’s asked to do.”

Diette is a two-sport athlete at Enosburg High School.



“If I had to pick a favorite, it would be a toss up between soccer and softball,” said Diette. “Soccer might be first but softball is a close second.”



A true lover of sports, Diette enjoys soccer for all the right reasons.



“I love the teamwork; I honestly could care less if I get the goals. I enjoy seeing my team happy and I love working as a team,” said Diette.



“Seeing your whole team improve and do better against harder teams is a big accomplishment. That’s the most fun–when you’re getting better as individuals and as a team.”



Diette also likes using her skills on the field.



“I love using my footwork and juking people out,” said Diette, laughing warmly. “I love seeing people’s reactions when I do.”

Playing for Coach Hart the last two seasons has made the soccer experience even more fun for Diette.



“He’s such a good coach. He knows the game and how to help us get better. Seeing people improve on their weaknesses is a cool thing to experience.



“He’s very passionate about what he does with soccer and it really shows.”



When asked about her most memorable soccer games, Diette didn’t hesitate.



“The Richford games stand out. I know most of the girls on the team–they are my friends. It’s an ongoing rivalry and it really pushes me to do better.”



When it comes to games, Diette appreciates the faithful Enosburg fans who support the team at home and on the road.



“It’s so fun to see my friends at the games, and it’s cool to see how many people are watching and experiencing the game with us. They even travel to away games! I’m so glad I get to play here and have those fans for my high school career.”



Enosburg High School will celebrate its annual homecoming on September 20-21st, and Diette is looking forward to the annual under the lights games.



“It’s a different feeling than any other games,” said Diette. “There’s a big crowd, lots of support, and lights. I get butterflies thinking about it!”



Sports find their way into many of the activities that Diette enjoys; she also has a love of learning.



“Sports are a big part of my life and I’ve grown up playing them,” said Diette. “I also work hard in school, and I like to learn new things. It’s really enjoyable.”



This past summer, Diette participated in Upward Bound, a five-week program to help prepare high school students for their upcoming college years.



“I loved Upward Bound! Some of us got together and played soccer on the side,” said Diette. “During the soccer season, I’ve seen some of the friends I made at Upward Bound and it’s been fun to play against them.”



After UpWard Bound, Diette brought her soccer ball with her everywhere; she even played soccer at the beach with people she had just met.



“I love meeting new people and having new experiences through sport!”