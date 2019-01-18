BAKERSFIELD – Erica L. Williams, age 43, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 at her home in Bakersfield.

She was born in Burlington on Feb. 21, 1975, the daughter of Chuck and Gail (Brigham) Williams.

Erica grew up in Burlington, attended school at Burlington High School, graduated from Rice Memorial High School in 1993, and received an Associate degree from the Community College of Vermont. She worked at many childcare facilities throughout Chittenden county and adored working with children. Erica thrived in the summer months and enjoyed outdoor activities like hiking, swimming, and taking trips to the ocean. Growing up she was a member of the North Avenue Alliance Church and youth group. Erica will be remembered for her generosity and her big heart.

She is survived by her children, Hannah Sanville of St. Albans, and Ethan Williams of Bakersfield, their father Jason Sanville of N.H.; parents, Chuck and Gail Williams of St. Albans; brother, Aaron Williams and his wife Stephanie and their children, Caroline and Thomas all of East Amherst, N.Y.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Erica was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Leon & Jane Williams; and her maternal grandparents, Albert & Millie Brigham.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Rock, 1091 Fairfax Road, St. Albans City, VT.

For those who wish, contributions in Erica’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

