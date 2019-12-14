ENOSBURGH — The Enosburgh Initiative makes it seem like the Season of Giving is year-round here.
The core volunteers of this informal group are elvishly dedicated to bettering Enosburgh as a whole, whether through grant funding or simply boosting attendance at meetings of local government, restoring the exterior of the Masonic Lodge to its former brilliance or enhancing Main Street in the rainy months by planting village-wide daffodils.
The Initiative has generated still-growing momentum in Enosburgh in the group’s two-plus years of existence, in the spirit of community trying to bridge the governmental town-village divide by encouraging joint board meetings.
At one such meeting, Initiative volunteers strongly spoke in favor of a joint town-village application for a grant to fund a downtown revitalization plan.
Enosburgh won that grant and used it to hire the SE Group, the consulting firm that ultimately designed the “Vital Village” downtown plan and is now consulting with the Enosburgh Community Recreation Committee to design revitalized recreation fields near the emergency services building.
That’s where the Initiative meets, roughly every other Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Anyone and everyone is welcome. Initiative attendance regularly ebbs and flows.
The Initiative has also been instrumental as a microphone, amplifying residents’ voice in expressing the community’s hope for Enosburgh — a voice the town and village boards regularly say they’re eager to hear.
Take a potential village property maintenance ordinance, which could require certain basic physical standards for local homes — grass below a foot, for example, no trash on the lawn, those kinds of things. That began as an Initiative appeal to the village board of trustees.
But despite the Initiative’s part in several larger-scale revitalization projects here, much of the work the group does is in simply and charitably encouraging residents to show up — whether to meetings or events or simply to organize and clean up Main Street after the spring thaw.